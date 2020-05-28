Australia’s youngest COVID-19 victim, 30, held a PARTY just three days before he died

Australia’s youngest coronavirus sufferer threw a social gathering just days before he died, as his household raises doubts as as to whether he really died from the killer illness.

Nathan Turner was discovered lifeless at his dwelling in Blackwater, Queensland, by his associate – who he lately proposed to – on Tuesday afternoon.

Mystery surrounds how the miner contracted the virus, after not leaving the city since February.

Now officers concern it could unfold additional, after revelations Mr Turner and his fiancée Simone Devon hosted a social gathering at their dwelling just days before his dying.

At 30 years-old the miner is the youngest particular person in Australia to die from the lethal respiratory an infection, bringing the nationwide dying complete to 103.

Mr Turner had a sequence of well being issues and had been displaying signs within the weeks before his dying, however was solely examined after his physique was discovered.

About a dozen locals attended the social gathering and have since been examined for COVID-19, 7News reported.

All however two of Mr Turner’s shut contacts had been examined by Thursday morning with all being cleared of the lethal coronavirus.

Ms Devon had additionally examined detrimental for the killer virus however is struggling with signs and can endure additional testing whereas staying together with her mother and father.

After the 30-year-old’s dying was made public, Queensland chief well being officer Jeannette Young denied allegations he didn’t have the illness.

‘There was a check accomplished … which is a very delicate check and it got here again optimistic,’ MS Young instructed reporters.

‘I imagine it was a optimistic.’

Ms Young mentioned Mr Turner had a ‘difficult medical historical past’ that ‘must be labored by’ and didn’t know the affect of his different medical points.

‘Whether or not COVID-19 was the precipitating trigger for his dying, that is how we report it,’ she mentioned.

Mr Turner’s shattered household doesn’t imagine coronavirus is what induced his dying as he additionally suffered from epilepsy and bronchial asthma, and usually caught the flu.

In what’s quick changing into the nation’s most mysterious coronavirus case, Mr Turner had not travelled outdoors his hometown of Blackwater, not identified to have some other coronavirus infections, since February.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 7,150 New South Wales: 3,090 Victoria: 1,628 Queensland: 1,058 Western Australia: 570 South Australia: 440 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 107 Northern Territory: 29 TOTAL CASES: 7,150 RECOVERED: 6,574 DEATHS: 103

His shock prognosis compelled the closure of the city’s police station, after three officers had been compelled into dwelling isolation, as had been paramedics who rushed to the scene.

The bakery the place his fiancée works has additionally been closed.

Health authorities are involved that the person had by no means been examined for the virus, and are urging anyone dwelling in Blackwater who’s displaying signs of COVID-19 to current to a testing clinic instantly.

Health Minister Steven Miles mentioned fever clinics are being arrange in Blackwater and Emerald – an hour’s drive west.

Officials now suspect an contaminated nurse, already suspended from her job at an aged care facility, might have given him the virus.

Earlier this month, the unnamed nurse continued working on the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre regardless of having coronavirus signs.

The nurse is reported to have been contagious since May 3, and continued working with the aged residents regardless of displaying signs from May 5.

She later examined optimistic, sparking a frantic testing blitz of the centre’s 200 weak residents – all of whom examined detrimental.

The nurse has been suspended and has been referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission over an alleged breach of public well being instructions.

It is now alleged she travelled 167km from Rockhampton to Blackwater, and should have contaminated Mr Turner – who had not left the world for months.

She was allegedly within the city on May 10, 4 days before she examined optimistic.