Australia’s Victoria state posts lowest COVID-19 case rise in two months By Reuters





By Lidia Kelly

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state on Saturday reported its lowest rise in brand-new coronavirus cases in nearly two months, however authorities alerted there would be no rush to raise social distancing constraints.

The Victorian state capital of Melbourne is 4 weeks into a six-week tough lockdown that was stimulated by a 2nd wave of infections in Australia’s second biggest city.

State authorities on Saturday reported 94 brand-new COVID-19 infections and 18 deaths. It was the very first time brand-new day-to-day case numbers have actually fallen listed below 100 in 8 weeks, and continues a stable trajectory downward today.

“Every day we see the strategy working is a good day but we just need a bit more time to be able to be confident that we are, in fact, defeating this and that we can open up, gradually, steadily, safely,” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews stated at a telecasted news instruction.

The tough lockdown has actually limited many people in the city to one hour of outside activity daily. Even if the existing steps are reduced at the end of the 6 weeks, some constraints are anticipated to stay.

In surrounding New South Wales state, issues were increasing about a revival in cases after a cluster of more than a lots individuals was determined at one of Sydney’s …