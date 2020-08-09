Australia’s Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic By Reuters

©Reuters Federation Square is seen devoid of individuals in Melbourne, Australia, after the city imposed constraints to suppress COVID-19



By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s second-most populated state, Victoria, reported its deadliest day of the COVID-19 break out on Sunday, with 17 individuals passing away, as authorities prevented a prepared anti-mask rally in the capital of Melbourne.

Victoria, at the centre of a 2nd wave of infections in Australia, reported 394 cases of the unique coronavirus in the past 24 hours, compared to a day-to-day average of 400-500 over the previous week. The brand-new deaths bring the state’s overall to 210.

The southeastern state, with infections focused in Melbourne, represent a lion’s share of the nationwide tally of more than 21,000 and 295 deaths.

In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Victoria has actually enforced a night curfew, tightened up constraints on individuals’s everyday motions and bought big parts of the economy to close.

Those steps have actually assisted, although the circumstance stays tough, as cases with unidentified sources of infection continue to increase, stated Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews.

The state reported 174 such “mystery” cases in the past 24 hours, up from 130 on Saturday and bringing the overall to 2,758

“Even …