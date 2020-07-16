Australia’s unemployment rate hit 7.4 per cent – highest level since 1998 with one million jobless

Australia’s jobless rate has surged to the highest level since 1998 with almost one million people now officially unemployed.

The number of people without work increased in June, even as COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

The jobless rate last month climbed to 7.4 per cent, the highest level since November 1998 as the number of people without a job rose from 923,000 to 992,300, the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Thursday.

Australia now has close to one million people without work for the first time ever, with the number unemployed now higher than 1993 when the jobless rate was in double figures.