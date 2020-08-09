Australia’s second-most populous state reports 322 new COVID-19 cases By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s second-most populous state has actually taped 322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the state’s health department stated on Monday.
Victoria state stated there were 19 deaths from the infection in the last day.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the info consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals included within this site. Please be totally notified relating to the threats and expenses connected with trading the monetary markets, it is among the riskiest financial investment types possible …
Read The Full Article