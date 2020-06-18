Australia’s Qantas cancels international flights until October. New Zealand may be the exception

“With Australia’s borders set to remain closed for some time, we have canceled most international flights until late October,” Qantas said in a statement on Thursday.

A Qantas spokesperson pointed out that the country’s tourism minister, Simon Birmingham, recently said Australia’s international borders with most countries are unlikely to reopen until 2021.

There’s one possible exception: New Zealand, Australia’s neighbor across the Tasman Sea. Politicians have discussed the possibility of developing a travel corridor between the two countries — though nothing has been formally agreed yet. Currently, anybody traveling between the two countries is subject to a two-week quarantine. Non-residents of either country are barred from even flying those routes, with few exceptions.