Australia’s Lion Dairy sale to China’s Mengniu called off

The proposed sale was canceled on Tuesday. The Australian company, Lion Dairy, and its owner, Japanese beverage giant Kirin, both said in separate statements that approval from regulators was “unlikely to” materialize.
Under the agreement, Kirin would have offloaded Lion Dairy — an Australian milk and juice business that is home to well-known brands such as Dairy Farmers, Pura and Vitasoy — to Mengniu. The deal, which was worth about 600 million Australian dollars ($430 million), was first announced last November.
Some regulators in Australia had already green-lit the deal. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in February that it had looked into the matter and would not oppose the acquisition.
In recent months, though, tensions have deepened between Australia and China, spilling over into trade.
Australia has angered China by calling for a investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Beijing later targeted its exports, namely by suspending some imports of beef and slapping heavy tariffs on barley.
And recently, reports had surfaced that the Mengniu deal could be scuttled. Both parties were still awaiting approval from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board, and last week, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing an unidentified source, that…