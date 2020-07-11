Australia’s latest coronavirus victim remembered as ‘one of a kind’ as national death toll hits 107 

Australia’s latest coronavirus victim has been remembered as a ‘kind, caring and friendly who loved his family’.

Alf Jordan died in hospital in Victoria on Friday night from the killer COVID-19, taking Australia’s death toll to 107.

The much-loved grandfather recently celebrated his 90th birthday alone in isolation due to the coronavirus.

His heartbroken family took to Facebook to talk about the tragic news and asking everybody to stay in the home to slow the spread.

‘It’s with a heavy heart that I say, today Alf lost his fight Covid,’ his granddaughter Gabrielle wrote.

‘So many memories with this specific kind soul. Anyone that knew him knows that he certainly was one of a kind!

‘RIP Alf, you’ll be missed.’

His family told Nine News that he had only recently celebrated his 90th birthday alone in isolation and was an avid Collingwood Magpies fan.

‘Up until he got ill with COVID-19, he could tell you every day what round it was,’ they said in a statement.

‘Alf loved the ‘Pies. Whenever that he met somebody new, his first question was, who did they barrack for? And if he already knew you, there was no greetings of ”hello”, he’d just yell ”Go ‘Pies”!’

Victoria recorded a total of 216 positive cases on Saturday as the state battles to support the virus.

There are currently 1,249 active known cases in the state.

Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, in the state’s north, have since gone back to stage 3 lockdown and as their state battles through a 2nd wave.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 9,059 New South Wales: 3,474 Victoria: 3,560 Queensland: 1,070 Western Australia: 630 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 113 Northern Territory: 30 TOTAL CASES: 9,549 CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: 1,285 DEATHS: 107

Residents are merely allowed to leave their domiciles for four reasons such as: exercise, work, to buy important items and for medical help.

Premier Daniel Andrews reminded all Victorian’s that ‘we’re in this together’ as they work on containing the virus.

‘As inconvenient and as challenging as it is, we can’t deny the truth of the problem we face, and we can’t pretend that doing such a thing other than following rules are certain to get us to the other side of this,’ that he said.

People in lockdown may also be encouraged to wear face masks if the safe 1.5metre distance can not be maintained.

‘Through plenty of caution, through the very fact it is not too difficult, we should request of all Victorians once they are out of their property, and this relates principally to metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire … it’s our request of you (to wear a mask),’ Mr Andrews said on Friday.

‘It’s not compulsory, we are simply asking that in the event that you can wear a mask where you can’t distance, that is just what we would like one to do.

‘That’s a relatively small contribution but one that will make a really big difference.’

The state has already ordered two million reusable masks and one million single use masks for the communities to slow the spread of the deadly virus.