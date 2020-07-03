Australia’s King Leopold Ranges are renamed because of slavery links

A renowned West Australian landmark named after an ‘evil tyrant’ who enslaved African people has been renamed to honour its Aboriginal heritage.

The King Leopold Ranges in WA’s far-north Kimberley region will now be called the Wunaamin Miliwundi Ranges.

It comes amid a period of global reckoning for historic injustices perpetrated by colonial figures, that has been fuelled by the Black Lives Matter movement.

The ranges were named in 1879 in honour of Belgian monarch Leopold II, who was accountable for brutally oppressing and enslaving people in the now-Democratic Republic of the Congo during its period under European rule

WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt said it was vital that you acknowledge and promote the standard owners’ link with the land.

‘It has troubled me for a long time that an extraordinary area of Western Australia should be named in honour of someone who is widely regarded as an evil tyrant with no link with our state,’ that he said on Friday.

‘The old-fashioned owners of the region have always known the Ranges by their very own name, therefore it is momentous to finally remove reference to King Leopold II and formalise the name.’

The name was chosen after consultation with the Wilinggin Aboriginal Corporation and Bunuba Native Title Corporation.

It incorporates the Ngarinyin (Wunaamin) and Bunuba (Miliwundi) traditional names.