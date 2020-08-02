Australia’s government to back Victoria’s strict coronavirus lockdown By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia



By Lidia Kelly

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s government revealed assistance on Sunday for the strictest social-distancing procedures yet by the state of Victoria in an effort to include the brand-newcoronavirus

The government in nation’s second-most populated state is anticipated to reveal that motion and organisations will be significantly limited in the state’s capital Melbourne for a minimum of 6 weeks from Wednesday, media reported.

The support by the federal government, ruled by a Liberal Party- led union, for the procedures by Victoria’s Labor Party government reveals nationwide unity of message throughout the political spectrum in a nation with a loose federal system.

Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, is currently under a reimposed six-week stay-home order, however it has actually been having a hard time to check COVID-19 Record varieties of brand-new infections of the infection that triggers the illness were reported recently, triggering cautions of more constraints.

The state reported more than 650 infections on Sunday, up from 397 cases Saturday, ABC News tv reported, mentioning unnamed sources.

Education Minister Dan Tehan informed Sky News that the federal government would “absolutely” …