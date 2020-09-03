Australia’s COVID-19 cases hit eight-day high, restrictions may linger By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters People using face masks stroll through a park as the city runs under lockdown in Melbourne



2/4

By Colin Packham

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Thursday reported the greatest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in more than a week, denting optimism that a strict lockdown of its second-largest city will quickly be raised.

Authorities stated 127 cases of COVID-19 have actually been spotted in the previous 24 hr, up on the 109 cases tape-recorded on Wednesday and the greatest one-day dive given that Aug 28.

The bulk of the cases were spotted in Victoria state which reported 113 brand-new cases in the previous 24 hr, regardless of the state capital, Melbourne, nearing completion of a six-week lockdown.

As result, mention authorities stated Australia’s second-largest city – house to 5 million individuals – may need to continue with restrictions beyond the prepared Sept 13 end date.

“I can’t rule out that we have to continue (with some) rules. I simply can’t,” state Premier Daniel Andrews informed press reporters inMelbourne

Victoria in August enforced a nighttime curfew, tightened up restrictions on individuals’s motion and purchased big parts of the regional economy to near slow the spread of the unique coronavirus.

New South Wales, Australia’s most populated state, reported 12 …