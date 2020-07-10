Australia’s cheapest bank loans and how you can save thousands of dollars a year by switching

Australian home borrowers can save thousands of dollars a year simply by switching their property loan.

HSBC now offers Australia’s lowest fixed-rate loan of 2.09 per cent for just two years.

UBank, a digital bank subsidiary of National Australia Bank, is currently offering fixed one and three-year rates of 2.14 percent.

The Bank of Us offers Australia’s lowest rate of 1.99 per cent nonetheless it is only readily available for existing clients or residents of Tasmania.

Financial comparison website Canstar calculated a borrower having an average $500,000 mortgage could save $1,320 a year simply by switching to Australia’s lowest fixed rate, from the average 2.52 per cent rate.

Australia’s cheapest home loans Bank of Us: 1.99 per cent two and three-year fixed rates (only offered to existing clients and Tasmanians) HSBC: 2.09 percent, two-year fixed UBank: 2.14 per for fixed one and three years Source: Canstar

That is founded on monthly savings of $110 for a borrower who has place in a 20 percent deposit.

A year ago, Reduce Home Loan had Australia’s cheapest home loan rate of 2.89 per cent with its Low Rider Variable product.

The big difference between the cheapest rate then and now would total up to $182 a month or $2,184 a year.

Canstar’s group executive of financial services Steve Mickenebecker said now was a good time to be a first-home buyer.

‘Low rates of interest lower the affordability hurdle making it better to get a loan,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

UBank this week cut its one and three-year fixed rate loans by 0.15 percentage points taking lending rates to 2.14 per cent for owner-occupiers paying down principal and interest.

‘These are some of the sharpest home loan rates we have ever offered, and we hope they’ll help our customers of these uncertain times,’ UBank executive Philippa Watson said.

UBank is also waiving the $395 fee for individuals who settle by September 30.

Lenders charge exit fees for those who switch to another lender.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates of interest twice in March to a new record-low of 0.25 percent.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the housing market with the value of new home loans plummeting by a record 11.6 per cent in May – the worst monthly decline in Australian Bureau of Statistics records heading back to 2002.

Owner-occupier loans plunged by 10.2 percent and as investor loans plummeted by 15.6 per cent.

First-home buyers who are now living in their own property made up 37.4 percent of of home loan commitments in April, a decade high, but this eased to 36.7 percent in May.