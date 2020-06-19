Australia’s 2.2million low-paid workers set to receive a $13 a week wage increase

Australia’s 2.2million low-paid will receive a $13 a week wage increase.

The Fair Work Commission announced that from July 1, minimum wages would rise to $753.80 a week, equating to a 1.75 per cent increase, which is significantly less than inflation.

Minimum pay levels will rise to $19.84 an hour or $39,198 a year – a level fewer than half Australia’s average full-time salary of $86,237.

The increase was below even the paltry pay rise advocated by employer groups.

Announcing the decision on Friday morning, the industrial umpire’s president Iain Ross said COVID-19 had caused an ‘unprecedented’ shock to the labour market.

‘In our decision we note that the Australian economy is going through a significant downturn and is almost certain to enter a recession – the initial in very nearly 30 years,’ that he said.

‘It has been due to a health crisis and the impact of measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.’

Australia’s 2.2million low-paid will receive a $13 a week wage increase. Pictured is a barista at a Bondi Beach cafe in Sydney’s east on June 6, 2020

The Australian Council of Trade Union was proposing a four percent increase, that will have taken weekly minimum wages up by $29.63 to $770.43 or $40,062 a year.

Minimum wages from July 1, 2020 The national minimum wage rises by $13 a week to $753.80 or $19.84 an hour The Fair Work Commission awarded a 1.75 per cent increase – a level below the headline inflation rate of 2.2 per cent Lowest-paid will get $39,197.60 a year, a level less than half the common, full-time salary of $86,237 Sources: Fair Work Commission, Australian Bureau of Statistics

The Australian Retailers Association had called for a smaller 1.8 percent increase, or $13.33 a week to $754.13, a level significantly less than the 2.2 per cent headline inflation rate.

Australian wages have not risen by more than four per cent a year since March 2009, during the Global Financial Crisis.

Workers have been saddled with weak annual wage increase, of less than three per cent a year, since early 2013, Australian Bureau of Statistics wage price index data shows.

Employers traditionally fight generous wage increases with the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry arguing minimum pay levels should not have exceeded inflation.

The federal government had put in an unique submission urging the Fair Work Commission to be careful about giving a generous wage increase during an economic downturn.

‘Research implies that the employment impacts of the minimum wage are likely to be felt by vulnerable cohorts, such as youth and the reduced skilled, and that risks to employment from minimum wage increases are more pronounced during economic downturns,’ it said.

More than 2.2million Australian workers, or one-fifth of the labour market, are paid under an award.

The Fair Work Commission announced that from July 1, minimum wages would rise to $753.80 a week, equating to a 1.8 per cent increase, which is significantly less than inflation, Pictured is a cafe at Sydney’s Martin Place

The national minimum wage directly affects 180,200 employees.

Unemployment at a glance in May 2020 The jobless rate surged to 7.1 per cent in May – the highest since October 2001 This occurred as 227,700 people lost their job or gave up searching for one The ranks of the unemployed swelled to 927,600 – the best number since December 1993 Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics labour force data for May

The industrial umpire’s decision was announced on Friday, a day after official labour force data showed the unemployment rate in May surged to 7.1 percent, the highest level since October 2001.

The 2nd full month of COVID-19 closures saw 227,700 people either lose their job or give up searching for one.

The ranks of the unemployed last month grew by 85,700, with the 927,600 tally the highest since December 1993.

The participation rate continued to plunge, falling from an already-low 63.6 percent in April to 62.9 percent in May – the cheapest since January 2001 – following the dot com bust.

April’s jobless rate was upwardly revised from 6.2 per cent to 6.4 per cent, it self the highest level since October 2014.