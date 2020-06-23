Australians who wrongly dipped into their superannuation during coronavirus face $12,000 penalty

Australians who wrongly dipped into their superannuation during the coronavirus pandemic could face penalties in excess of $12,000.

The Australian Tax Office unveiled they would do something against people who have deliberately exploited the system during the unprecedented health crisis.

‘Compliance remains certainly one of our priorities to ensure the integrity of the tax and super system,’ the ATO said.

‘We have seen some COVID-19 early release of super examples where folks are doing the incorrect thing.

‘In some cases, we have stopped applications and prevented super money from being released.’

Citizens and permanent residents financially influenced by coronavirus could access $10,000 of their super until June 30 and one more $10,000 from July 1.

They must meet strict criteria to access the bucks. This could include being unemployed, being made redundant or having working hours reduced by 20 percent.

The ATO said they have many different data sources to check for claims that have been made incorrectly.

This includes: Single Touch Payroll (STP), income tax returns, information reported by super funds and third party data from agencies including Services Australia Home Affairs.

The STP provides the ATO ‘real time information’ to see if folks are employed and how much they truly are earning.

‘Our compliance approach is based on making sure people have perhaps not exploited the measure,’ the ATO said.

‘Where we now have concerns that claims weren’t genuine we shall review them.’

The ATO are involved by applications where there is absolutely no change to a salary/wage and where applicants have arranged their affairs to generally meet the eligibility criteria.

Making false statements or fraudulent attempts to meet the eligibility criteria and recontributing super for a tax advantage would also attract attention of the ATO.

The ATO warns applicants must vigilantly check the criteria to access COVID-19 early release of super.

Those who provide false or misleading information could face penalties in excess of $12,000 for each false and misleading statement.