Australians were offered quarantine-free travel to Greece but it was too good to be true 

Australians who were trying ahead to a summer time vacation in Greece won’t be allowed to go as a result of travelling exterior the nation with out exemption stays unlawful.

The Greek Government introduced on Friday it will enable guests from a complete of 29 international locations to immediately fly to Athens or Thessaloniki from June 15.

Australians should search exemption from the federal government so as to go away the nation and tourism isn’t a ample sufficient excuse.

Despite Australians being offered a quarantine-free arrival, well being officers warn that there stays a big well being danger on the Mediterranean island due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greek Government introduced on Friday it will enable guests from a complete of 29 international locations to immediately fly to Athens or Thessaloniki from June 15

Greece’s ambassador to Australia, George Papacostas, claims the quarantine free arrival is inconceivable due to no direct flights travelling to the nation.

Travellers would have to make their approach en-route Qatar, UAE or Asia which have been quickly blacklisted from Greece due to the coronavirus, The Guardian reported.

By travelling en-route by way of Qatar, UAE or Asia, the quarantine-free interval in flip turns into invalid.

Upon coming back from abroad, Australians will proceed to be topic to the 14-day obligatory lodge quarantine.

However, a Department of Home Affairs spokeswoman mentioned Australian dual-nationals who go away the nation on their overseas passport would not want an exemption on the airport.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Department of Home Affairs and Australian Border Force for remark.

Australian well being officers have identified that travel to the Mediterranean island poses a big well being danger throughout the pandemic and is in truth unlawful

Tourism and associated industries make up round 20 per cent of the Greek financial system, and the federal government has been anxious to make sure the vacationer season isn’t misplaced this 12 months.

What international locations will be allowed to resume worldwide travel to Greece? The Greek Government introduced it would enable guests from 29 international locations to travel to its nation from June 15. The international locations are: Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, New Zealand, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Finland.

‘We are opening up, but on the identical time we’re intently monitoring the scenario. Strict well being protocols will defend each employees and vacationers,’ Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis mentioned on Friday.

‘Our purpose is to be in a position to welcome each vacationer who has overcome their concern and has the power to travel to our nation.’

Peter Collignon, a professor of infectious ailments on the Australian National University, mentioned there is a higher danger in contracting COVID-19 due to the distinction in testing.

‘I might be anxious about going to a spot the place there’s not been the identical quantity of testing as Australia. You’ve obtained to assume each the visitors you are with and other people in your lodge might be carrying Covid-19,’ he informed The Guardian.

‘We cannot even go to Queensland now, not to mention Greece.’

Among the checklist of nations allowed to resume worldwide travel to Greece are Albania, Austria, North Macedonia and Bulgaria to title a couple of.

The UK was not included.

Visitors arriving from these international locations might be topic to pattern coronavirus testing, the ministry mentioned.

The checklist will be expanded on July 1 to embody different international locations, the ministry mentioned.

Greece imposed a lockdown early in its coronavirus outbreak, a transfer credited with limiting infections.

The nation to date has a complete of 175 deaths and simply over 2,900 confirmed instances.

No instances have been detected on the overwhelming majority of the Greek islands, that are common trip spots.