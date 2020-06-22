Australians warned to avoid Melbourne as coronavirus cases creep back up

Australian officials tried to contain a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Monday, telling residents in the cluster hotspots to avoid travel outside their suburbs in Melbourne, the country’s second-largest city.

Victoria state of which Melbourne is the capital has recorded double digit rises in new Covid-19 infections, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the 126 cases detected nationally in the last week.

“At the moment the recommendation is simply an advisory, a strong advisory, where what we don’t want is people to come from those areas to other parts of Victoria, or interstate,” Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio.

“If you are coming from interstate and you have family in one of those areas, we would prefer you not to come and visit that area and potentially take the virus back.”

The Victorian government has said it might reimpose restrictions on social gatherings following the surge in new cases it says has been caused by family get-togethers attended by people who have mild symptoms.

Officials have also criticised people who have gone shopping while awaiting Covid-19 test results.