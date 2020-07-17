Australians have begun to see the shape of their country in everyday items such as clouds and eggs

Since Australia is the only country that is also a continent, people across the world are familiar with its distinctive outline.

So much so, that many have spotted the outline of Australia in everyday items such as steaks, eggs, clouds and even a blister.

Father-of-three Santino Ruisi, 40, spotted an Australia-shaped cloud while camping with his two sons in Edensor Park, in Sydney’s west, in April.

An image captured by Mr Ruisi showed the sun’s rays bursting through a gap in the clouds to highlight the shape.

Iconic: Australia is instantly recognisable as it’s the only country that is also a continent

Mr Ruisi told Daily Mail Australia: ‘The rays were going right across the sky. Me and my three kids thought it was incredible.

‘I wish I could have captured it three or five seconds earlier so I could have shown that there was also a glowing ball for Tasmania.’

Another social media user claimed to have spotted the shape of Australia while cooking a piece of steak.

The juicy steak, posted on Reddit, appeared startlingly similar to the great southern land, only missing the one or two features.

The Australian-shaped steak grabbed at the attention of Reddit users who said Tasmania and Queensland were missing but the rest was spot on.

A woman shared a snap of her healing blister at the ball of her foot to Instagram in October that had no missing features.

The skin below the big toe appears to have peeled away leaving behind the uncanny shape.

The similarity to Australia is so close that the outline mirrors some of the finer details of the Australian coastline.

Cape York, in northern Queensland, and The Great Australian Bight, along the southern coastline, can be traced in the outline.

Even Tasmania is depicted and separated not too far below the main shape.

A fourth Australian cook managed to crack an egg roughly in the shape of Australia – but one key state was missing.

The social media user uploaded the picture of the cracked egg being cooked in a fry pan to Reddit on Wednesday.

The fried egg appeared to be in the shape of Australia.

One side of the egg bulged out similar to Western Australia while the bottom of the egg was cut like the Great Australian Bight.

Another section of the egg appeared to spike above the rest of the breakfast food in a similar manner to Queensland.