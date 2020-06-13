Australians are banned from leaving the country for another three months

Australians will be banned from leaving the country until at the very least mid-September with the coronavirus travel ban quietly extended.

Citizens and permanent residents were controversially forbidden from travelling overseas on March 18 as the pandemic rapidly spread.

The three-month emergency powers were to expire next Wednesday but were on May 15 extended another three months to September 17.

However, exceptions will soon be made for New Zealand along with other countries which have the virus under control in a bid to get at least some tourists returning.

Grounded planes at Sydney Airport as overseas travel is banned for Australians

The Health Department said the extension was to ‘ensure the Australian government continues to have appropriate selection of powers open to manage the ongoing pandemic ­response’.

‘The outgoing travel restriction on Australian citizens and permanent residents is currently essentially for the duration of the emergency period,’ it said.

‘Amending these restrictions, for example to enable happen to be New Zealand, is a decision for both governments that’ll be made in due course, when the public health risk is ­assessed as being sufficiently safe.

‘The Australian and New Zealand governments continue to work ­together with this matter.’

The only positive for travellers in the ban being extended is that insurers will now have to pay for up for flights booked in that three-month period.

Returning overseas travellers are ushered into the Intercontinental Hotel for the beginning of the 14-day imposed quarantine in Sydney

Many policies hang holidaymakers out to dry if their cancelled trip was booked after late January when the pandemic became a ‘known risk’.

But many refused to issue payouts on holidays booked before that cut-off but scheduled for after the ban ended on June 17.

They will now have to offer coverage to those bookings because their customers are not legally allowed to just take the trips.

The government has refused to create a date for the blanket travel ban to end and contains on a few occasions implied it will last the rest of 2020.

Australia has not exactly wiped out coronavirus but there are still thousands of new cases per day in many other countries with the tide only just beginning to turn.