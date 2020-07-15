Australian Youtuber painted his face black, used the N-word and mocked death of George Floyd

An Australian Youtuber has been condemned after painting his face black, using the N-word and dressing up as a police officer to mock the death of George Floyd on webcam chat site Omegle.

The YouTube star, who goes by the name of CatboyKami, painted his face black and uttered racial slurs to black people on the randomised chat website.

In one video uploaded online, the Youtuber tells a young black boy on web chat: ‘What’s good my n*****? You’re a real young n***** up in this b****. You got some raps for me?’

The boy, who appears stunned at the scene, utters ‘oh my god’ repeatedly.

Australian Youtuber CatboyKami has been condemned after painting his face black, using the N-word and dressing up as a police officer to mock the death of George Floyd on randomised chat website Omegle

The Youtuber continued: ‘Yo, I got a rap for you. You wanna hear it? It starts before the rap, it’s going to be a music video’, before mocking the death of George Floyd, shouting ‘I can’t breathe!’

In one video, CatboyKami even dressed up as a police officer, pointing a gun at a black woman and telling her to get on the ground so he can ‘kneel on her neck’.

He said: ‘I need you to get down cause I’m gonna lean on your neck. Come on n*****. Get down on the ground, down on the ground!’

One fan allegedly donated $50 to the Youtuber, who was receiving tips from his fans while performing his vile antics.

CatboyKami uploaded the videos to his Youtube channel, which have since been deleted.

The clips, which have been reposted to Twitter, have since gone viral and left users horrified at the man’s racist behaviour.

YouTube star CatboyKami painted his face black and mocked the death of George Floyd in front of a young black boy, shouting ‘I can’t breathe!’

The social media star uploaded the videos to his Youtube channel but they have since been deleted

One wrote: ‘This dude is just a evil human being. He is seriously mocking a death of someone that had a long life ahead but he takes this as a joke unbelievable.’

Another added: ‘Reported! What a legitimately evil “human” being. Brought me to tears seeing that little boy’s face, I remember sneaking on these kind of apps at sleepovers. Parents aren’t always watching.’

Meanwhile, one said: ‘Oh my – people like this actually think it might be funny to more than one other person with a functioning brain stem. This man should be immediately arrested and banned from social media.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Youtuber for comment.