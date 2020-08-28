Australian woman finds four snakes inside her blocked toilet tank

Sofie Pearson, 25, who survives on a walking cane farm in North Queensland, informed CNN affiliate 7News that when she went to her restroom last Sunday, she needed to lower hard on the button to get the toilet to flush.

“I was a bit confused,” she informed 7News. “So I figured I’d just pull the top off and check what the issue was.”

What she found were four typical tree snakes wigglinginside The biggest snake was 3.2 feet (1 meter) long, 7News reported.

“I sort of looked at them for a second and thought … that’s not right,” she informed 7News.