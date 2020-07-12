Australian UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski wins contentious title defence with split decision

Alex Volkanovski has retained his UFC featherweight world title with a contentious victory over former champion Max Holloway.

The Australian UFC star had a split points victory within the Hawaiian in the co-main event of UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Two judges scored the bout 48-47 to Volkanovski, with the third calling Holloway the winner and lots of online thinking he was robbed of reclaiming his title.

Holloway knocked Volkanovski down twice in the fight with a kick to the back of the head in the first round and an uppercut in the second, ahead of the Aussie to dug deep to claim the final three rounds and defend his crown.

Social media was lit up with angry fans and funny memes following the decision.

‘Max must have won. This thing was rigged,’ one tweet reads.

‘Voting for Kanye is just a better decision than Volkanovski over Holloway,’ another comment reads.

‘No way Holloway lost that,’ another post reads.

The first two rounds were clearly won by Holloway and the last two by Volkanovski, with a close third round that evidently decided the winner.

‘I had Max the first three rounds! Damn!’ UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling tweeted. ‘That’s tough man. I feel for Max but congrats to Volkanovski.’

Fight statistics showed Volkanovski landed 35 more significant strikes than Holloway throughout the bout with a connection rate of 50 % compared to Holloway’s 38 %.

Barstool Sports’ Jack McGuire posted the statistics on his Twitter feed.

‘Save me your robbery talk,’ that he wrote.