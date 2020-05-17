Australian trade minister says ‘risk’ of trade with China may drive businesses to other markets | Australia news

Simon Birmingham has warned China’s “unpredictable” trade interventions may pressure Australian producers to promote to other markets and diversification is to be inspired given the “risk” of trade with China.

The trade minister advised ABC’s Insiders on Sunday that Australia reserves its proper to take China to the World Trade Organisation, and revealed he’s nonetheless but to hear again from his Chinese counterpart in regards to the rising trade dispute. He stated his name “ought to be returned”.

After Australia known as for an impartial investigation into the origins of Covid-19, the Chinese ambassador in Australia, Cheng Jingye, threatened a client boycott in opposition to Australian items.

Since then, China has raised an 18-month-old dispute relating to Australia’s barley exports and imposed a ban on beef from 4 abattoirs.

On Sunday Birmingham stated that he can perceive why – given the ambassador’s “very unhelpful remarks” – hyperlinks have been drawn and questions requested about whether or not the problems are associated.

But Birmingham stated Australia will “take at face value” China’s claims the trade disputes are real and reply in good religion.

“Our government has now lodged a comprehensive response in Beijing to the Chinese authorities in relation to their claims of dumping of barley in the Chinese market,” he stated.

Birmingham stated Australian barley producers “operate free of government subsidy”, rejecting the declare that authorities upgrades to “irrigation infrastructure in the Murray-Darling Basin in any way impacts on barley prices in China”.

He famous Australian barley is “largely a product of dry land irrigation … it’s not coming out of the irrigated areas of the Murray-Darling Basin”.

Birmingham stated there was “no justification for duties to be applied on any of the barley products”, rejecting the suggestion Australia may accept a tariff on low-grade barley.

Birmingham defended Australia’s rising reliance on trade with China, noting it was the biggest economic system within the area, had grown dramatically in latest a long time, and it was a business choice of Australian businesses to trade with China.

“Now they want to stability the chance and reward of whom they trade with.

“I would, of course, encourage businesses, where they can see equal reward or similar reward, by spreading their risk across numerous markets, to do so. And that that would be wise business practice.”

“I would expect that many Australian businesses off the back of some unpredictable regulatory interventions, such as those we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks, would start to consider whether the risk profile has changed. And may, therefore, look at other markets.”

Birmingham stated though Australia is open for dialogue and authorities to authorities communication continues to be occurring, China is but to accommodate his request for a name with his counterpart.

“The call ought to be returned … it’s not a reflection upon the Australian government,” he stated. “We are open to have that discussion, even where there are difficult issues to be discussed at any time.”

The trade minister stated Australia will contemplate China’s rationale if it does impose duties on Australian items and “based on that, we’ll decide the next steps, which may involve a WTO dispute”.

“This is about using the system that we strongly support of rules-based international trade, to ensure that where we think that things are operating outside of those rules, we call them out and we seek a resolution through the independent umpire.”

Birmingham stated that for a lot of Australian merchandise the Chinese market “functions very much as a market economy” however anti-dumping disputes are selected a case by case foundation. He declined to describe China general as a market economic system.