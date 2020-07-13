Australian tennis star Sam Stosur and partner have baby girl

Samantha Stosur has announced she became a mum last month after her partner Liz Astling gave birth to a baby girl.

The 36-year-old revealed via Instagram on Monday that on June 16 she and Astling welcomed Genevieve into the world.

‘Life in lockdown during coronavirus has been challenging in many ways but personally it’s been one of the most exciting and happy times of my life, Stosur wrote.

Aussie tennis star Sam Stosur (right) is a new mum after partner Liz Astling (left) gave birth to a baby girl named Genevieve

Stosur, 36, won the US Open in 2011 and has six grand slam doubles titles (pictured in 2020)

‘Mum and Evie are doing well and it’s so amazing to be home with them both.

‘We are absolutely in love with this little bundle and rolling with the happy chaos.

‘We can’t wait for what’s to come and to watch little Evie grow up….Although not too quickly we hope.’

Stosur, who won the US Open in 2011 and has six grand slam doubles titles to her name, including last year’s Australian Open in partnership with China’s Zhang Shuai, is currently 97th in the world rankings.

Stosur has given no indication if she will be returning to tennis when events resume on August 1 for the first time since the season was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

