Australian Tennis Badboy Nick Kyrgios gushes about his new girlfriend in soppy Instagram comments

Australia’s tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has made it Instagram official with his new girlfriend Chiara Passari.

The ladies man, 25, has gone public with his new romance, posting a series of gushing tributes to his beau.

His new romance comes a few months after a high profile split with Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya.

His new flame appears to be a Canberra local but her background remains a mystery

Kyrgios first hinted at a new woman in his life three weeks ago on June 27, with a smiling selfie of the pair driving together through Canberra.

Since then his posts have become increasingly affectionate, describing her as his ‘Queen’ in a recent photo, and ‘Mine’ in another.

His Instagram feed reveals the two are becoming increasingly close as they pose arm in arm during outings.

‘Happiness is found,’ he captioned an image of the pair having drinks in Canberra on Saturday.

Kyrgios, who recently confessed to sleeping with fans during a four-hour Fortnite video game live stream, hasn’t yet detailed how he met Chiara.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the athlete has been forced to stay put in Canberra as tours have been halted.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Nick Kyrgios and Chiara Passari for comment.

Kyrgios and his Russian player ex Kalinskaya, 21, broke up in March.

The exact timeline of their relationship is unknown.

Kyrgios was spotted cheering Ms Kalinskaya on at the Citi Open Washington in August 2019.

Over: Kyrgios, 25, and Russian player Anna Kalinskaya, 21, broke up in March

Just last month, Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend insisted there was no bad blood between the pair after she was accused of calling him a ‘bad person’.

Kalinskaya posted a cryptic Instagram message which read ‘you’re not a bad boy, you’re simply a bad person’ following the acrimonious split.

Fans assumed the message, which was later deleted, was directed toward Kyrgios, but the 21-year-old insisted the post was misinterpreted.

Kyrgios previously dated Croatian-Australian tennis ace Ajla Tomljanović for about two years until 2017.