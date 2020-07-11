Australian teenager, 15, killed in shark attack while surfing, 2nd such death in a week: reports

In a statement posted to Facebook, New South Wales police reported that a few surfers stumbled on the boy’s assistance before he could possibly be helped to shore. First aid and CPR were administered, however the boy died at the scene, police said.

“What’s happened there this afternoon would shake everybody,” Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons told The Guardian. “It’s terribly shocking.”

“All of our sympathies, from people in the area, venture out to the boy’s family. I just ask people to be aware of their safety on the beaches,” Simmons added.

The police closed beaches in the area while an investigation to the death is underway.

The attack comes just one week after Matthew Trant, a father of two, was killed in a shark attack off Fraser Island, according to 9 News. A health care provider and paramedic attempted for an hour to truly save Trant, but he died at the scene.