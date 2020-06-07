Australian surfer dies after being bitten by a great white shark nearly 10 feet long

The man, from Queensland, was killed while surfing at Salt Beach near Kingscliff on the far north coast of New South Wales, based on Surf Life Saving New South Wales.
He was bitten on the trunk of his thigh, and received medical on shore for serious injuries on his left leg, but died at the scene, said Surf Life Saving in a statement.
Beaches involving the towns of Kingscliff and Cabarita will close for 24 hours.
First responders, police and biologists are now actually monitoring the location.
Surf Life Saving deployed multiple jet skis, drones, and helicopters to track down the shark. Authorities spotted it from the air and took photographs.
Shark biologists assessed these photos and the man’s bite marks, and determined that it had been a large great white shark measuring three meters (9.8 feet), according to Surf Life Saving.
The attack could be the latest in a number of other fatal shark encounters in Australia this year. In January, a diver was seemingly attacked by a great white shark off the southern coast of Western Australia, although his body was not recovered. In April, a parks and wildlife officer was killed by a shark close to the Great Barrier Reef.