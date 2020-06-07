Australian surfer dies after being bitten by a great white shark nearly 10 feet long

The man, from Queensland, was killed while surfing at Salt Beach near Kingscliff on the far north coast of New South Wales, based on Surf Life Saving New South Wales.

He was bitten on the trunk of his thigh, and received medical on shore for serious injuries on his left leg, but died at the scene, said Surf Life Saving in a statement.

Beaches involving the towns of Kingscliff and Cabarita will close for 24 hours.