Australian shark attack: man killed by shark while spearfishing near Queensland’s Fraser Island

The man was spearfishing in the waters off Indian Head when that he was bitten by a shark.

The man suffered injuries to his leg. A physician and a nurse tried to save his life on the beach, but that he passed away at about 4.30 p.m. local time.

Saturday’s attack marked the fourth shark-related death in Australia this season. In April, Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba, 23, was killed by an excellent white shark also near Indian Head.