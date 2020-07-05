Australian shark attack: man killed by shark while spearfishing near Queensland’s Fraser Island

The man was spearfishing in the waters off Indian Head when that he was bitten by a shark.
The man suffered injuries to his leg. A physician and a nurse tried to save his life on the beach, but that he passed away at about 4.30 p.m. local time.
Saturday’s attack marked the fourth shark-related death in Australia this season. In April, Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba, 23, was killed by an excellent white shark also near Indian Head.
In June a 60-year-old surfer died after being bitten by a great white shark in hawaii of New South Wales, while in January a 57-year-old diver died from the shark attack off Western Australia state.
There were no deaths from shark attacks in Australia in 2019 and just one in 2018, according to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.
In a post to his official Facebook, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said that it absolutely was a “tremendously sad day” for the area community.
“Our deepest condolences go to this young man’s family and friends. The loss of a young life with his future before him is a tragedy beyond words and we share their sadness and grief,” Seymour said.
Shark attacks are incredibly rare, not only in Australia but all over the world. According the Australian Museum, you are more likely to be struck by lightening in Australia or killed in an auto accident than attacked by a shark.
Annually less than 10 people a year normally around the world die of shark attacks, based on the Australian Institute of Marine Science.