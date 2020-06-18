Australian retailers face ‘fight of their lives’ with warning of record-breaking falls for 2020

Australian retailers are ‘facing the fight of their life in 2020’, a fresh forecast by Deloitte Access Economics has warned.

The report predicts the retail sector will dsicover its worst-ever sales result with a drop of 1.4 percent on the calendar year.

Tourism-exposed organizations, cafes and restaurants, apparel chains and homeware stores are being among the most at risk as emergency government subsidies begin to dry up and consumers have less cash to invest.

‘We should come to a place where there’s less income support through JobKeeker and that will affect discretionary shopping,’ author of the report David Rumbens told Daily Mail Australia on Thursday.

‘So things such as cafes, restaurants and apparel may find recovery difficult.’

Mr Rumbens said visitor industries also face an long uphill battle.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham revealed he expects Australia’s international borders to remain closed well in to next year.

Modelling by the Australian Tourism Industry Council estimates this can cost Australia nearly 5000 jobs weekly as visitor revenue plummets.

‘We are likely to be entering a period where most of the economy will be exposed with the exception of international borders so any businesses which are exposed to international tourists could be hard hit,’ Mr Rumbens said.

‘There may be some offset because of rise in domestic tourism but it remains to be viewed how willing Australians are to get on planes and also have domestic holidays post coronavirus.’

Australian retail sales rose a record 8.5 per cent in March, driven largely by supermarket panic-buying.

This was followed by an archive fall of 17.7 percent in April as lockdown measures intensified in many states.

Despite the wild fluctuations, Mr Rumbens expects supermarket chains will continue to excel even after the government’s $1500 a fourteen days JobKeeper payments come to a finish in September.

‘The interesting one is household goods. There has been some stocking up of homewares with items like white goods and furniture through this lockdown period and maybe a lot of that demand has been met,’ he said.

‘So retailers of homewares often see a disappear as these restrictions continue steadily to ease and individuals start to head outside more.’

Although rising unemployment and the reduced willingness to spend will hinder the retail sector in the short term, Mr Rumbens says there are more worrying longer-term risks posed by weak population growth.

‘Migration has been an important support for retail spending in the last decade, but with borders closed there’s potential for this tailwind of growth to turn right into a headwind.’

Before the pandemic hit, stagnant wage growth was already weighing on the retail sector and several of long-standing traders had already gone bust.

Harris Scarfe was forced to close its doors in December 2019, after 169 years selling homewares, bedding and linen to Australians.

The closure of its 66 stores before Christmas resulted in 1800 job losses nationwide.

In January, Australian clothing giant Jeanswest went in to voluntary administration, leaving very nearly 1,000 workers at 146 stores in limbo.

The iconic jewellery retailer Wallace Bishop also warned auditors it may go under in 2020 as a result of financial strain, putting the jobs of 500 staff at 50 stores at risk.