Australian reporters forced to flee China after diplomatic stand-off

Two Australian journalists working for the nation’s media outlets in China have been rushed out of the country following an extraordinary diplomatic stand-off with police.

Bill Birtles, the ABC’s correspondent in Beijing, and Michael Smith, the Australian Financial Review’s Shanghai-based China correspondent, flew back to Sydney on Monday.

The pair were forced to shelter under Australian diplomatic protection for five days after Chinese police visited their homes after midnight last Wednesday and informed them they faced questioning over a “national security case”, according to reports published by the ABC and Australian Financial Review.

After negotiations between Australia and Chinese officials in Beijing, they were interviewed by China’s Ministry of State Security. Both journalists were then allowed to board flights to Australia.

“The ABC has brought back China correspondent Bill Birtles to Australia following advice from the Australian government,” the national broadcaster said in a statement on Tuesday.

The threats to the Australian journalists marks a new low in a relationship which already seemed to have reached rock bottom

