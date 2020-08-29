Australian racing groups probe firm allegedly involved in OneCoin

Australian horse racing authorities are examining a group raising thoroughbreds after its supposed participation with OneCoin.

According to report, Racing NSW verified it is examining Phoenix Thoroughbreds while a 2nd group, Racing Victoria, is in contact with global authorities relating to the business.

The accusations versus Phoenix Thoroughbreds originate from witness testament specifying the business’s owner, Amer Abdulaziz Salman, was involved with OneCoin and allegedly took $161 million.

A Phoenix Thoroughbreds spokesperson informed The Sydney Morning Herald it did refrain from doing anything prohibited and will work together with authorities. The business included its owner “acted according to the law at all times, and will vigorously contest all allegations of wrongdoing.”

OneCoin, which ended up being a $4 billion Ponzi plan, is making its method through the courts. Recently, Konstantin Ignatov, bro of OneCoin creator Ruja Ignatova, consented to affirm versus his sis. Ignatov was the witness who indicated Abdulaziz Salman as a “money cleaner” for OneCoin’s cash laundererMark Scott Last month, the bodies of 2 previous OneCoin promoters were discovered by Mexican authorities.

Reports stated Phoenix Thoroughbreds was prohibited from racing in France due to its supposed ties with OneCoin.