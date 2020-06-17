Australian politics live: Labor under pressure on branch stacking as explosive text messages emerge – latest updates | Australia news

18:04
But Australia’s borders to great britain, will remain closed. At least for the foreseeable future.
Simon Birmingham:
It’s a trade deal first and foremost, perhaps not some open borders arrangement and it won’t be an open borders arrangement.
There will absolutely be opportunity for us to look at how exactly we can, as I say, manage our mutual recognition of qualifications in areas where we’ve similar high standards that enable Australians and Brits to travel, hopefully more freely with more ease in terms of in the vocations, working in different fields, and facilitating that right of passage that so many young Australians and young Brits undertake in terms of visiting each other’s countries and working
18:03
Putting aside that they’re owned by an American company now
There would be more to an Australian-UK free trade agreement than biscuits.
One would hope.
Simon Birmingham spoke about that today to ABC TV:
The opportunities for Australia are immense. The UK is really a market of 67 million people. We want to see for farmers that they get yourself a fair crack at this. So for grain grower, sheep graziers, wine-makers, horticultural producers, we see real opportunities for them. But also in the services sector, huge potential there. We already have large healthcare providers operating in the united kingdom. We wish to enhance their ability through working at regulatory Harmonisation, to ensure we got mutual recognition of standards and qualifications as we could. That might help us in financial services, FinTech and a whole array of other areas.
17:47
Good morning
And welcome to the final sitting day.
Until August that’s. The cold weather break is upon us.
But as with the rest of the week, it’s perhaps not what is happening in parliament which has everyone’s attention. The Victorian Labor branch has captured most headlines this week. Now, as AAP reports, it has entered the federal sphere:
The Victorian ALP scandal has pivoted back to the federal parliamentary party after explosive text messages compiled by federal Labor MP Anthony Byrne were released.
Former Labor leader Bill Shorten, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and retired federal MPs Michael Danby, Alan Griffin and Sam Dastyari are susceptible to criticism in the text messages.
The texts were reportedly released by disgraced party powerbroker Adem Somyurek, following the backbencher consented to cooperate with corruption investigators.
Somyurek has selectively released a hand-picked selection of my text messages to him sent over two years just hours when i made a public statement that I had contacted authorities and would help with their corruption investigations in to him. That speaks for itself,” Byrne said in a statement to AAP.
“In respect of the misinformation circulating, I wish to make clear that I simply take the matters raised recently seriously and also have been in touch with authorities to offer my full assistance.
“I welcome investigations in to corruption, without any place in the party I enjoy.
“Because I do not want to cross over or impede any investigations that may be occurring, I’m unable to comment further at this point in time.”
An investigation by The Age and 60 Minutes, led to Somyurek’s sacking from the Victorian ministry. He resigned from the Labor party in front of his expulsion. Two factional allies also have resigned as ministers, but remain in the party, as investigations begin.
We’ll cover all of the day’s events in parliament and across federal politics, as well as update you on any Covid information you should know. You have a two-coffee Amy, Mike Bowers, Katharine Murphy, Paul Karp and Daniel Hurst in Canberra, and use of everyone throughout the Guardian as the day rolls on.
Ready?
Let’s enter it.