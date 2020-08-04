Australian PM says no evidence to suggest TikTok should be banned By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Australian Prime Minister Morrison speaks throughout a joint interview at Admiralty House in Sydney



By Michelle Nichols

New York City (Reuters) – Australia has actually discovered no evidence revealing it should limit the popular short-video app TikTok, the nation’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to prohibit the Chinese- owned app.

“We’ll obviously keep watching them, but there’s no evidence to suggest to us today that that is a step that is necessary,” Morrison informed the Aspen Security Forum, which was held essentially through Zoom, on Tuesday.

Morrison stated last month that his federal government was taking a look at TikTok, which has actually likewise fallen under U.S. analysis. U.S. authorities have actually stated TikTok postures a nationwide threat due to the fact that of the individual information it manages.

“There’s plenty of things on TikTok that are embarrassing enough in public,” Morrison joked.

Trump has actually stated he would prohibit TikTok in the United States onSept 15 unless the business’s U.S. operations were offered. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:-RRB- has stated it remains in talks to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations.

“There’s absolutely nothing at this moment that would suggest to us that security interests are being jeopardized or Australian people are being …