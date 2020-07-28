Australian Open postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus | Golf News





Matt Jones won the 2019 Australian Open in Sydney last December

The Australian Open, the nation’s earliest and most prominent golf occasion, has actually been postponed from November due to COVID-19, organisers stated on Tuesday.

Golf Australia had actually prepared to phase the 105 th edition at Melbourne’s Kingston Heath Golf Club later on this year and now taking a look at dates in early 2021, the governing body stated.

Melbourne is midway through a six-week lockdown as authorities fight a rise in COVID-19 infections.

“These are very challenging times for all Australians and the uncertainty the global pandemic has caused makes it very difficult to be definitive in relation to future dates at this time,” Golf Australia operations supervisor Simon Brookhouse stated in a declaration.

“Then, when you consider the rescheduled major championships, particularly the (U.S.) Masters from 12-15 November, assembling the customary world-class field was also becoming increasingly difficult.”

The 2020 competition was to have actually been the very first staged outdoors Sydney in 15 years.

“We would like to think we could still play the Australian Open this summer and will work with Kingston Heath Golf Club to find a date suitable for all,” Brookhouse included.

“However, it may have to be in the January-March 2021 window with so many variables still to play out.”

Australian Matt Jones won in 2015’s competition at The Australian Golf Club.