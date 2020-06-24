Australian netball’s extra reward for long-range shooting sends the wrong message

Her England shooting accomplice, Jo Harten, appeared equally annoyed. “No choice, no voice. Can only take the decision on the chin,” the goal-shooter mentioned. Natalie Medhurst, the president of Australia’s Netball Players’ Association, slammed the rule change as “disrespectful”.

For the wider netball group, this isn’t a shock. Australia’s full-time, premier netball tier has all the time been progressive and one in every of the most engaging sports activities leagues in the world for feminine athletes.

Its innovation in the space of maternity rights – together with round-the-clock nannies and journey allowances for gamers’ kids – has pushed different sporting codes, particularly Cricket Australia, to ramp up their very own sport in terms of supporting athletes in motherhood.

Which makes this week’s determination all the more odd. The CEO of the Suncorp, Chris Symington, insists, “the time is right to introduce an innovation that will make the game even more dynamic and unpredictable”.

This appears like a roundabout manner of claiming ladies’s sport is boring and if we don’t spice it up, it stands no likelihood of surviving in a post-pandemic world. It can also be laborious to disregard the irony of how a person at the helm of a predominantly feminine sport has overseen its most basic change in its historical past.

Australia’s star captain, Caitlin Bassett, was fast to choose up on this insult, sharing a photograph of gamers in America’s Lingerie Football League on her Instagram feed, cynically asking if ladies competing in simply their underwear and push-up bras can be the subsequent step to make netball extra “entertaining”.

While such debate is welcome for a sport which, in these components a minimum of, is usually crying out for mainstream protection, ought to ladies’s leagues actually be resorting to tearing up the rulebook in an try to promote themselves, and threat estranging their very own followers?

The pandemic presents a novel alternative to wipe the slate clear and put ladies’s sport on an equal footing with males’s after coronavirus. Yet the insensitive timing of a drastic transfer – and the rationale behind it – sends all the wrong messages.