Australian man jumps bail, found hiding in air vent of cargo ship in attempt to flee country, police say

The giant vessel connected a tow line to the yacht and introduced the man aboard because it headed for a Newcastle port, about 100 miles up the coast from Sydney. It was scheduled to anchor there earlier than leaving for Malaysia, in accordance to police.

But as the majority service entered Newcastle waters, police mentioned the man disappeared. Crew members found the tow line to the yacht had been minimize.

Officers from the Marine Area Command helped with an intensive search on Saturday and Sunday, however he was not found.

NSW Police and Australian Border Force officers, together with the Dog and a Mounted Command unit, additionally performed an onboard search after the huge vessel docked in Newcastle Monday.

Officers ultimately found the man hiding in an air conditioning vent round 11 a.m. He had A$4,435 ($3,050) money and a knife, police mentioned.

“He was shocked that we found him,” mentioned NSW Police marine space command Chief Inspector Joe McNulty, in accordance to the Sydney Morning Herald. “However, he was in pretty good spirits and accepted his arrest and realized the gig was up.”

Police mentioned the man had intentionally minimize the tow line to the yacht and deliberate to disguise aboard the ship till it left for Malaysia.

He was charged with breach of bail and was scheduled to seem in court docket Wednesday.