A Brisbane man tried to take virtually 90,000 images of youngsters being abused with him when he went to Italy for a vacation.

Border Force officers stopped David Clive Whitehead, 69, as he was attempting to depart Brisbane with his accomplice on May 11, 2018.

They seized a laptop containing 88,249 images depicting child abuse and a USB system with 184 images.

A Brisbane man tried to take virtually 90,000 images of youngsters being abused with him when he went to Italy for a vacation (inventory mage)

Whitehead pleaded responsible to 2 counts of possessing child abuse materials, two counts of utilizing a carriage service for child abuse materials and one rely of trying to export child abuse materials.

He was sentenced within the Brisbane District Court this week to 15 months in jail, absolutely suspended, with a two-year good behaviour bond.

The most penalty for importing or exporting child abuse materials is 10 years’ jail or a tremendous of as much as $525,000.