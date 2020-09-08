Australian journalists flown out of China ‘amid diplomatic standoff’

image caption The ABC says it hopes to reopen its bureau “as soon as possible”

Two Australian news outlets have removed their reporters from China over what they say is a diplomatic standoff.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Bill Birtles and the Australian Financial Review’s Mike Smith landed in Sydney on Tuesday.

Chinese authorities questioned both men before their departure. The ABC reported Birtles was “not asked about his reporting or conduct in China”.

Relations between Australia and China have deteriorated in recent years.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said consular officials had provided support to the journalists.