Australian journalists evacuated from China after five-day diplomatic standoff

The diplomatic standoff began when the two men — Bill Birtles, Beijing correspondent for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), and Mike Smith, Shanghai correspondent for the Australian Financial Review (AFR) — were told they were “persons of interest in an investigation” into Cheng Lei, an Australian anchor for state broadcaster CGTN, according to the AFR . The Australian government said last week that Cheng had been detained by police in China , though she has yet to be charged with anything and Chinese authorities have not revealed what she is being investigated for.

The Australian government had already warned the ABC to remove its staff from China before the men were questioned by police, according to the broadcaster

The ABC added that Birtles, for example, was hosting farewell drinks when the police visited his apartment and told him he was banned from leaving the country, and that he would be called in the following day for questioning over a “national security case.” The broadcaster did not say what Birtles was questioned about.

Both journalists then sought refuge in Australian diplomatic missions in Beijing and Shanghai, respectively, while Canberra negotiated with Chinese officials to allow them to leave the country. The standoff lasted five days before the travel bans were rescinded and they were able to fly back to Sydney.

CNN Business has reached out to the Chinese foreign ministry about the case, but has yet to receive any response.

