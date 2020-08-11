Australian Hacker Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for $300K XRP Theft

A judge has actually sentenced Australian resident Kathryn Nguyen to an optimal time of 2 years and 3 months in prison for her function in taking more than 100,000 XRP tokens in January 2018.

According to anAug 11 report in Australian publication Information Age, Nguyen was sentenced over the theft of more than $300,000 in XRP 2 years back. She was at first charged inOct 2018 and pled guilty to scams charges the following August.

Chris Craigie, the judge commanding Nguyen’s case, stated it was a “difficult and troubling decision” to send her to prison. The Australian nationwide will supposedly be qualified for parole in October 2021.

First Australian crypto scams case

Nguyen was among the very first individuals to be charged with the theft of crypto possessions in Australia.

In January 2018, she supposedly hacked into the e-mail of a 56- year-old guy with the exact same surname as her and took all his XRP holdings prior to launching control of the account 2 days later on. This was at a time when the crypto property was near its all-time high of $3.84

Nguyen supposedly moved the XRP holdings to a Chinese crypto exchange where she switched the tokens for Bitcoin (BTC), sending them to numerous wallets in what might have been an effort to wash the funds. According to regional news outlet 7News Sydney, authorities in China were just able to recover approximately $9,000

XRP falls out of favor

The worth of XRP has actually given that dropped to $0.30 since this writing, making the quantity of crypto taken now worth around $30,000