Australian government put Manus staff at risk of harm in lead-up to deadly riots, court told | Australia news

A safety officer at the Manus Island detention centre suffered extreme psychiatric accidents after the Australian government and his employer, G4S, failed to present him and different staff with satisfactory security gear, coaching and assist in the lead-up to riots that left one particular person useless and 77 individuals injured, a court has heard.

A trial introduced by the regulation agency Arnold Thomas & Becker on behalf of Grant Potter and 17 different G4S safety officers who have been injured in the Manus Island unrest in February 2014, started in Victoria’s supreme court on Monday.

Representing the plaintiff, Timothy Tobin SC told Justice Cameron Macaulay that the Australian government and the safety supplier it contracted to handle the Manus Island facility had foreseen the riots in their very own risk assessments and had positioned staff at vital risk of harm.

“Perhaps the biggest failure leading to the riots,” Tobin alleged, was that 1,340 grownup males have been detained at the power initially meant for 400 households and weak individuals. He added that in the lead-up to the 2014 riots, G4S and the Australian government knew the boys have been more and more agitated due to government bulletins that these at the centre wouldn’t be allowed to settle in Australia.

Tobin alleged in his opening tackle that it was additionally identified the detainees have been stockpiling makeshift weapons, together with metal mattress frames, rocks and plastic furnishings; that the lighting at the power was in want of restore; and that fencing was broken and insufficient. It was additionally identified, he mentioned, that Papua New Guinean nationals have been hostile in direction of the detainees and tensions have been rising.

There weren’t sufficient radios or private protecting gear gear for all of the safety staff, many of whom had been inadequately skilled for his or her roles, Tobin claimed.

Potter started work as a security and safety officer at the power in July 2o13 however by November that yr was promoted to shift supervisor after which, allegedly with out coaching, to staff chief of the incident response staff in January 2014. When the three days of rioting broke out on 16 February, involving vital numbers of Papua New Guinean nationals who armed themselves with weapons and breached the perimeter fence, Potter was on obligation as a shift supervisor with supervision over security and safety officers and the incident response staff.

It was claimed Potter feared for his personal life in addition to for the protection of the detainees, many of whom weren’t concerned in the riots however below assault by Papua New Guineans who had infiltrated the centre, the court heard. A 23-year-old Iranian asylum seeker, Reza Barati, was killed after struggling extreme head trauma in the violent clashes. The court heard that Potter was the one who drove him to hospital however Barati had died en route.

“Some detainees thought he was responsible for Mr Barati’s death,” Tobin claimed. “He was fearful with good reason of reprisal action against him. Mr Potter was a victim himself and eyewitness to other violence throughout the riots. Mr Potter feared for his life. He feared for the lives of detainees.”

Guardian Australia first revealed the lawsuit in 2018 which alleged that Potter had been left with main despair and post-traumatic stress dysfunction, and suffered loss of revenue.

In its defence filed to the court, the Australian government admitted it contracted G4S to present safety, operational and upkeep companies; that it transferred asylum seekers to PNG; and that rioting occurred that resulted in one dying and damage to detainees and staff. But it denies it was accountable in any method for safety companies on Manus Island, saying that was the duty of G4S, and that the corporate held itself as “security experts”.

The government denied being answerable for the care and administration of the power, or its upkeep. It additionally mentioned it was not answerable for the switch of detainees to and from the power.

In its defence filed to the court, G4S admitted it owed Potter an obligation of care as his employer. But it additionally says that at the related time, the centre was below the management of an administrator appointed by the PNG minister for overseas affairs and immigration. G4S denied that it was liable to the commonwealth government for indemnity, contribution or damages. It denied Potter’s accidents have been attributable to G4S negligence.

The then immigration minister, Scott Morrison, told reporters on the second night time of the riots that it was a “distressing situation but it is not a situation, sadly, that was not anticipated”, feedback Tobin referred to in his opening tackle on Monday.

The defence is predicted to give its opening tackle in a while Monday or on Tuesday. The listening to continues.