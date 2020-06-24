Australian fugitive ‘found hiding in ship’s air vent’

Image copyright

NSW POLICE Image caption



Police found the person hiding aboard the bulk carrier





A criminal suspect who allegedly tried to flee Australia on a yacht has been apprehended after he was found hiding in an air-conditioning vent on a ship.

Police said the person, 31, was facing a sexual assault charge in Sydney.

On Saturday, that he set sail from a New South Wales (NSW) town on his own small yacht nonetheless it ran in to trouble and he was rescued by way of a passing cargo ship.

He then disappeared from a cabin sometime prior to the ship, bound for Malaysia, stopped at a port in NSW.

Crew members alerted police after they noticed the yacht – which had been attached to the ship via a tow line – was also missing.

Image copyright

AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE Image caption



The fugitive and his yacht had been found the ship





It sparked an extensive search of the region by water police on Saturday and Sunday which found no trace of the man.

Then on Monday, police officers with dogs expanded their search to the ship, that was anchored at Newcastle, 110km (70 miles) north of Sydney.

After a few hours, they found the person hiding in a air-conditioning vent. He was carrying a knife and about A$4,400 (£2,440; $3,050) in cash, police said.

Image copyright

NSW POLICE Image caption



The man was found in this cabin air vent





Police suspect he previously been likely to hide aboard the freighter until it absolutely was due to depart for Malaysia.

He had deliberately cut his yacht adrift, they added.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that police had not yet determined his original in the offing destination.

“He attempted to sail east across the Pacific but got hit by some large seas on Saturday evening; some strong winds he was incapable of sailing,” said Chief Insp Joe McNulty from NSW Police.

The man has been charged with breaching bail conditions.

You may additionally be interested in: