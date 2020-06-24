Australian fugitive found hiding in ship’s air-conditioning vent with cash and knife

While this may appear to be something from an action movie, Australian authorities say the drama unfolded in real life within the weekend.

On Saturday morning, a cargo ship headed for the harbor city of Newcastle, New South Wales, discovered a yacht that had encountered difficulties in the water off the coast of Yamba, according to Australian Border Force. The crew attached a tow line to bring the yacht with them to Newcastle, and took the yacht’s skipper — a 31-year-old man — up to speed.

But as the ship approached its destination later that evening, it was unearthed that the tow line carrying the yacht had been snapped, and the yacht — and the person — were missing.

Authorities searched the location for the missing man, but couldn’t locate him, the border force said.