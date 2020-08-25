Australian exchanges delist privacy coins amid Chainalysis integration

Pressured by external forces, 2 Australian exchanges have actually started to delist a variety of privacy coins consisting of Monero (XMR) and Bytecoin (BCN).

On August 24, YouTuber Alex Saunders tweeted a screenshot of what seems a statement from the Australian exchange,Coinspot This statement appeared to recommend that numerous privacy coins were going to be delisted by August 31:

Source: Twitter.

Another Twitter user alleged that CoinSpot was not the just one preparing to delist privacy coins, declaring that Swiftx, another Australian exchange, was preparing to do the exact same.

On the exact same day, Chainalysis revealed that it was partnering with CoinSpot andCoinjar “to improve compliance standards” It appears that neither exchange has actually verified the approaching delistings. Cointelegraph called CoinSpot’s client assistance asking whether Monero was going to be delisted. An agent from the business responded, validating the news while likewise mentioning the factor behind the choice:

Since we started running in 2013 we have actually dealt with lots of circumstances in which pressure from external organizations have actually tried to suppress or limit our service. In each of these circumstances we have actually constantly striven to collaborate the very best possible result for our members. We do not take these choices gently as we do think that cryptocurrency trading services must be as available as possible to all Australians.

The representative ensured that there will be no required trading of properties, and users will still have the ability to withdraw their coins.

One of the currencies that was initially marked for elimination by CoinSpot was Komodo’s KMD. However, Komodo was persuaded that this was a mistake as KMD’s privacy function has actually been handicapped for a long period of time according to the task’s CTO Kadan Stadelmann:

Komodo does not have the privacy function allowed for a long period of time. We have a legal viewpoint support this claim. So although the Komodo Platform does deal privacy tech, the Komodo Token (KMD) itself does not use privacy innovation.

Stadelman verified to Cointelegraph that the concern has actually given that been dealt with and KMD will not be delisted from CoinSpot. AtomicDEX, a decentralized exchange that is developed on Komodo’s innovation, presently lists Zcash, however not Monero.

