Australian ex-PM sets out free-trade credentials but coy on UK role By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Australian previous prime minister Tony Abbott decreased on Tuesday to be drawn on reports he will end up being a trade consultant for Britain, but set out his free-trade credentials and explained he favours offers in between “like-minded countries”.

There has actually been no main verification of media reports that Abbott, a Brexit fan, will end up being a member of Britain’s Board of Trade but his possible consultation has actually stirred criticism from opposition legislators.

Abbott stated he might not comment up until the consultation was made authorities, but the conservative head of Australia’s federal government in between 2013 and 2015 utilized a speech at the London- based Policy Exchange believe tank to set out his method to trade.

“I am obviously a supporter of freer trade, particularly freer trade between like-minded countries with comparable standards of living,” he stated. “So a free-trade deal between Australia and Great Britain would be, I would like to think, an absolutely unambiguous good for everyone.”

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed press reporters that “no decisions about the Board of Trade have been made”.

