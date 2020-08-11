Australian employment steady in July, Victoria suffers setback By Reuters

©Reuters An employee strolls through the archway of a historic structure as he provides parcels in main Sydney



SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian employment was steady through July, weekly information revealed on Tuesday, though the southeastern state of Victoria, which is facing a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, suffered a setback.

The variety of payroll tasks across the country relieved 0.1% in July while Victoria tape-recorded a fall of 1.5% as stringent movement limitations and curfews entered into impact, information from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed.

Official regular monthly figures due later on today are anticipated to reveal a dive in the nationwide out of work rate to 7.8%, according to a mean projection of financial experts in a Reuters survey.