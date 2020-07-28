Australian dash cam footage shows truck slamming into car but who is in the wrong?

A frightening crash which saw a truck slam into a car at a multi-lane roundabout has actually audiences divided over who is at fault.

Footage shared to Dash Cam Australia shows a silver Hyundai in the left lane driving next to a semi-trailer at about 1pm on Tuesday.

The lorries continue towards a multi-lane roundabout as the truck shows to turn left from the ideal lane.

The Hyuandi does not suggest to turn left, in spite of being in a just left turning lane.

The car starts to take the curve of the roundabout – as does the truck – prior to the Hyuandi diverts directly.

The car decreases previously the truck slams into it.

A loud thud is heard as the back window of the Hyuandi breaks into small pieces and the chauffeur parks to the side.

The footage has social networks users divided, with a lot of blaming the Hyuandi for attempting to continue to drive directly at the roundabout.

‘Clearly the silver car, the arrow on the roadway plainly mentions turn left,’ a single person composed.

‘Car is plainly at fault. It was in a left turn just lane, and stopped working to stay in its lane. Clearly attempted to drive directly ahead,’ another commented.

‘Silver car, they were in a left just lane and attempted to go directly,’ another composed.

Some recommended both were at fault for not understanding their environments.

‘ BOTH … The truck for not understanding his environments and not suggesting a lot earlier to reveal his intensions …The car for being in the incorrect lane to continue thru the roundabout,’ somebody commented.

‘The truck must inhabit both lanes to prevent this,’ one recommended.