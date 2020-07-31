Australian Club in Sydney shuts after staffer tests positive to coronavirus

The Australian Club in Sydney has shut for a deep clean after a worker tested positive to coronavirus.

The private gentleman’s club on Macquarie Street ‘decided to act with an abundance of caution’ and close its doors until Tuesday as it undergoes cleaning.

The employee, who had dined at the Apollo Restaurant in Potts Point, was at the club on Monday July 27 between 6am and 9.30am.

‘Upon becoming aware that he had been at an eastern suburbs restaurant where another person had tested positive, he responsibly began self-isolation, absenting himself from the club and had himself tested for the virus,’ the Australian Club said.

‘Upon the confirmation of the positive test, all people that have been considered to have been a ‘close contact’ have been advised and are taking the necessary steps and precautions.’

NSW Health on Friday said the Potts Point cluster has 19 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The private club was founded in 1838 and counts prime ministers, army generals and business leaders among its members.

More to come