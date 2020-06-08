Australian Citizen Jailed in Vietnam ‘Vanishes’ in Custody

Concern is growing for an Australian citizen who has disappeared in Vietnam’s prison system while serving a 12-year term for engaging in acts of “terrorism,” based on media reports.

Chau Van Kham, a resident of Australia and member of the banned U.S.-based Viet Tan opposition party, has not been seen or heard from for pretty much four months, Australia’s Guardian newspaper said on June 6.

Labeled a terrorist group by Vietnam in October 2016, Viet Tan describes it self instead as committed to peaceful, nonviolent find it difficult to promote democracy and human rights in Vietnam.

Sentenced on Jan. 19, 2019, and held initially in Ho Chi Minh City, the 70-year-old Chau has “disappeared” in custody, without word of his present whereabouts fond of family members or even to consular officials, who were last in experience of him in the beginning of the entire year, the Guardian said.

Potentially life-threatening conditions from which Chau, a Sydney resident, suffers may now be made worse by the conditions of his confinement, Chau’s son told the Guardian in its report, adding that his father has been denied “any forms of communication with the outside world.”

“I worry not merely for his health but his state of mind . . . it frightens me [to think] how he’s doing inside,” Chau’s son said.

“He’s now on a long journey until his release with no support from the Australian government at all, it seems like they’ve forgotten him.”

Call for government action

In a May 27 letter to Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australian parliamentarian Chris Hayes meanwhile expressed “deep concern” over Chau’s continued imprisonment and urged swift government action to protect his well-being.

“I am advised by Mr. Chau’s Australian lawyer that prisoner visitation rights have now been canceled, and additional [that] Mr. Chau is not able to make or receive telephone calls from family or consular officials,” Hayes wrote.

Vietnamese officials cited concerns within the spread of coronavirus for the restrictions on prisoner contacts, Hayes said, adding that when Chau’s sister attemptedto visit him on May 10 to supply food and medicine, she was told only he was no further held at that prison.

“In view of the above, it would be appreciated if you could take all possible steps to secure Mr. Chau’s welfare, including all feasible and appropriate action to ensure that ongoing consular assistance is provided and that Mr. Chau is given access to his prescribed medication,” Hayes wrote.

Dissent is not tolerated in Vietnam, and authorities routinely make use of a set of vague provisions in the penal code to detain lots of writers, bloggers, and activists calling for greater freedoms in the one-party communist state.

Estimates of the amount of prisoners of conscience now held in Vietnam’s jails vary widely.

New York-based Human Rights Watch has said that authorities held 138 political prisoners at the time of October 2019, while Defend the Defenders has suggested that at the very least 240 are in detention, with 36 convicted a year ago alone.

Reported by RFA’s Vietnamese Service. Written in English by Richard Finney.