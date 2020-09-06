Australia turns to idled factories to pull it out of COVID slump By Reuters

© Reuters. Undated handout photo of H2X Australia’s prototype vehicle



SYDNEY (Reuters) – In 2017, the last car Australia built rolled out of a General Motors (NYSE:)’ plant in the city of Adelaide, ending seven decades of local automotive history and the belief that the country’s factories could ever compete globally.

Three years later, policymakers are once again looking to manufacturing to generate some growth as they scramble to drive the economy through the coronavirus and out of its deepest slump on record.

While Australians are unlikely to buy millions of locally made cars, refrigerators and toasters as they did in the 20th century, a government push that puts manufacturing at the centre of its longer-term recovery plan has strong industry support and has kindled ventures that would have seemed far-fetched half a year earlier.

Behind the pivot is a realisation that Australia has been too reliant on Asia for the supply of essential goods. A recent worsening in relations with China, Australia’s biggest trading partner, has only strengthened that view.

“If you look at it over time, we have been running down our manufacturing and we’re at this point of inflexion – we’re saying maybe we shouldn’t be doing that,” said Drew Woodhouse, a…