Australia tour of England in September has ‘some chance’ of going ahead – Cricket Australia CEO | Cricket News

Australia might nonetheless tour England in September, in response to Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts, who says there may be “some chance” of the journey going ahead.

Australia had been on account of contest three Twenty20s and three ODIs, however there stays uncertainty over whether or not they’ll journey because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is hoping to go ahead with the bulk of their worldwide fixtures this summer time, as they search to mitigate the destructive monetary results of the pandemic.

The West Indies are on account of arrive in June, pending a governmental inexperienced mild and ultimate settlement on well being and security protocols, whereas Cricket Ireland has already provided to be as versatile as attainable to see three one-day internationals happen later this yr.

In between, Pakistan and Australia are scheduled to go to for a collection of excessive-profile fixtures.

Roberts says Australia will likely be watching carefully to see how the West Indies and Pakistan fare in the event that they journey to England.

“I think there’s some chance we could send a team over,” Roberts told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.

“Obviously we won’t jeopardise the safety of the players, but the best test of that is the West Indian and Pakistan tours of England before we’re due to tour. We hope they go off without a hitch.”

Roberts’ counterpart on the Pakistan Cricket Board, Birmingham-born Wasim Khan, is equally targeted on making certain his gamers are protected but additionally seems able to plan for the journey.

Pakistan chief government Wasim Khan stated that any Pakistan tour of England this summer time wouldn't attempt to power a reciprocal tour in 2022.

“The players trust that we are going to do what is right by them. We are not going to jeopardise their health. We all want cricket to be played but not at all costs,” he advised Sky Sports’ Cricket Show.

“We will have an extended squad. We are looking at bringing about 25 players. We are planning to get them together to train for the tour. We’re probably about a week away from that.”

Current tips imply any arrivals from abroad would require a 14-day quarantine interval, however there’s a likelihood that might additionally double as a coaching interval if the venue may be signed off as ‘bio-safe’.

“The ECB have said they are going to come back to us on that once they have gained clarity on what we can do during that time,” added Khan.

“We are attempting to get to England early July in order that we will get the quarantine completed. If we will apply throughout that point then nice, if not then it provides us just below three weeks to apply.

“We are told there are going to be two venues (to stage matches). We have not been told which the two venues are. We are also told there is going to be a third venue, which is going to be our base while we are in England.”